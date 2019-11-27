Kickoff: 1:30 p.m., CBS (Friday)
Line: Missouri by 12
Quick Hit: Here’s the most unbelievable statistic of the season: For the 10th time in 12 games, Missouri is a favorite. Of course, the Tigers have only won five of those games. With apologies to the fine folks who designed the humongous Battle Line Rivalry trophy, this one is meaningless on so many fronts, especially now that Mizzou lost its NCAA appeal and won’t play in a bowl game. That means this could go one of two ways: The Tigers take out their frustrations on the Razorbacks and pummel their “rival” to punctuate their long-lost season. Or Barry Odom’s rudderless team goes through the motions and ambles into the offseason without putting up much of a fight.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 27, Arkansas 17