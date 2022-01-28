‘Missouri Bicentennial Quilt Exhibition’

To prepare for the Missouri bicentennial celebration in 2021, quilters from each of Missouri’s 114 counties and St. Louis each created a quilt block, which the Missouri Star Quilt Co. stitched together to make the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. The quilt has traveled around the state and makes a stop in St. Louis at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. “The quilt has brought many people together to tell a story of who we are and how we see ourselves and fellow Missourians in other counties,” said Beth Pike, Missouri Bicentennial coordinator for the state historical society. “One of our goals for the bicentennial commemorations was to help start and continue that conversation across the state.” By Valerie Schremp Hahn