You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri Botanical Garden
0 comments

Missouri Botanical Garden

Botanical Garden cherry blossoms survive storms

A Cardinal perches before some fresh blooms on a higan weeping cherry blossom tree at the Missouri Botanical Garden on Thursday, April 11, 2013. According to Benjamin Chu, horticulture supervisor of the Japanese garden there, the blossoms survived Wednesday's storm because the flowers were pretty fresh having just opened late Tuesday and early Wednesday. And the winds were not sustained, gusting only to 31 mph for a very short time. Barring heavy rainfall, the blossoms should remain for the next several days. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The Missouri Botanical Garden will add more to its pages in the coming weeks. Staff members plan to overshare videos, stories and photos of the spring flowers in bloom, as well as showing off resources on home garden planning. Staffers recommend several playlists on the garden's YouTube channel: Biology of Plants, Exploring Our Tree Collection, the Climatron and beekeeping.

The Butterfly House hosts butterflyschool.org, full of activities, crafts, games and more, including instructions to make your own butterfly house. 

The staff also plans several Facebook live videos from behind the garden walls. You can always watch a live feed of construction of the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center, due to open in 2022.

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports