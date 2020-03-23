The Missouri Botanical Garden will add more to its pages in the coming weeks. Staff members plan to overshare videos, stories and photos of the spring flowers in bloom, as well as showing off resources on home garden planning. Staffers recommend several playlists on the garden's YouTube channel: Biology of Plants, Exploring Our Tree Collection, the Climatron and beekeeping.

The Butterfly House hosts butterflyschool.org, full of activities, crafts, games and more, including instructions to make your own butterfly house.

The staff also plans several Facebook live videos from behind the garden walls. You can always watch a live feed of construction of the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center, due to open in 2022.