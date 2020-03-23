You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri Historical Society
0 comments

Missouri Historical Society

Missouri Historical Society

The Missouri Historical Society is using the hashtag #UpliftingSTL to post content during the coronavirus crisis.

 Missouri Historical Society

The Missouri Historical society will share uplifting stories from St. Louis’ history on its social media platforms (@mohistorymuseum, @soldiersstlouis and @mohistlibrary on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) using the hashtag #UpliftingSTL. Remember how good we felt when the Blues won the Stanley Cup? Imagine how 1944 St. Louis felt when the Browns and the Cardinals played in the World Series. And as always, you can browse the online collections and discover photographs of St. Louis public schools, diaries of St. Louis soldiers and promotional buttons from St. Louis businesses, campaigns and teams.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports