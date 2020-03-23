The Missouri Historical society will share uplifting stories from St. Louis’ history on its social media platforms (@mohistorymuseum, @soldiersstlouis and @mohistlibrary on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) using the hashtag #UpliftingSTL. Remember how good we felt when the Blues won the Stanley Cup? Imagine how 1944 St. Louis felt when the Browns and the Cardinals played in the World Series. And as always, you can browse the online collections and discover photographs of St. Louis public schools, diaries of St. Louis soldiers and promotional buttons from St. Louis businesses, campaigns and teams.

