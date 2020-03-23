The Missouri Historical society will share uplifting stories from St. Louis’ history on its social media platforms (@mohistorymuseum, @soldiersstlouis and @mohistlibrary on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) using the hashtag #UpliftingSTL. Remember how good we felt when the Blues won the Stanley Cup? Imagine how 1944 St. Louis felt when the Browns and the Cardinals played in the World Series. And as always, you can browse the online collections and discover photographs of St. Louis public schools, diaries of St. Louis soldiers and promotional buttons from St. Louis businesses, campaigns and teams.
Missouri Historical Society
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other "essential" businesses, when those workers are on duty.
Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.
Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.
Add Old Navy, Gap, Build-A-Bear, Banana Republica to retailers temporarily shutting down.
Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.
The Victory Church day care's director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.
Former Cardinals Arozarena, Mayers sizzled this spring with new teams, while others made chilly first impressions
Ozuna, set to be Atlanta's cleanup hitter, struck out in 12 of 24 at-bats. Jose Martinez, the Rays' righthanded monster vs. lefties, was hitting .179.
Casinos in Missouri close at midnight Tuesday, driving teests are suspended, the Arch's tram rides are off. Keep up on updates Tuesday with this live blog of coronavirus news.
Two attendees who reside outside the state of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19. They were symptomatic while attending the event.