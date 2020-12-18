Missouri reports jump in new COVID infections

ST. LOUIS • Hundreds more people were infected by COVID-19 in Missouri on Thursday, marking the first significant jump in the state's daily infections in nearly a week.

Missouri reported 3,569 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 2,673 infections on Wednesday. Thursday’s daily infection count was the highest since Dec. 12, when 3,743 new cases were reported in a single day.

Overall, the average number of people infected each day has steadily declined since hitting a record 4,722 on Nov. 20, dropping to 3,129 on Thursday. But that average is still higher than at any point in the pandemic before Nov. 6.

The state also reported on Thursday 35 new deaths, raising the toll to 4,834 since the pandemic’s start. At least 356,607 people in Missouri have been infected by COVID-19.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

