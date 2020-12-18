Missouri reports jump in new COVID infections

ST. LOUIS • Hundreds more people were infected by COVID-19 in Missouri on Thursday, marking the first significant jump in the state's daily infections in nearly a week.
Missouri reported 3,569 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 2,673 infections on Wednesday. Thursday’s daily infection count was the highest since Dec. 12, when 3,743 new cases were reported in a single day.
Overall, the average number of people infected each day has steadily declined since hitting a record 4,722 on Nov. 20, dropping to 3,129 on Thursday. But that average is still higher than at any point in the pandemic before Nov. 6.
The state also reported on Thursday 35 new deaths, raising the toll to 4,834 since the pandemic’s start. At least 356,607 people in Missouri have been infected by COVID-19.
CASES
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28 to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
DEATHS
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The discrepancy in the number of deaths on July 19, 2020, was due a duplicate record being discovered by the Missouri DHSS.
CASES
HOSPITALIZATIONS
DEATHS
This is a developing report. Check back for updates.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!