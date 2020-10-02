Missouri rivers

Whether you want to get up close and personal with nature or just want to lay back and drink some cold beverages with friends, Missouri has many rivers to choose from — the Meramec, Current, Jacks Fork, Eleven Point, Gasconade and Huzzah, just to name a few. And while summer may be the ideal time for tubes and rafts on rivers, fall is perfect for canoes and kayaks — and longer trips.

The Gasconade and Eleven Point rivers are my family’s favorites — they are quieter and less congested in the summer, but for a quick trip, we usually go to Ozark Outdoors Riverfront Resort in Leasburg, Missouri. On a recent September weekend, when it was still warm enough for rafting, we did a 10-mile trip that began on the Huzzah, then flowed onto the Meramec River for the last two miles.

Steep limestone bluffs, dense tree cover and clear water created a scenic backdrop for a peaceful Saturday afternoon. Besides the “wildlife” we saw in rafts, we also saw turtles, fish, turkey vultures and other birds along the way.

Located only an hour and a half from St. Louis, you can drive up for the day or stay at the resort. Ozark Outdoors offers full hook-up campsites, tent camping, cabins and hotel-style rooms.

Skill level • Easy to moderate. A 10-mile trip will take you approximately 4-5 hours.

More info • ozarkoutdoorsresort.com or learn more about all the rivers in Missouri at missouricanoe.org.

Cost • $25-50

— Norma Klingsick

