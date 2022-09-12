Missouri wine documentary premieres Sept. 26 on Channel 9

Lovers of grapes in liquid form should keep their eyes and palates peeled for later this month.
“Winemaking in Missouri: A Well-Cultivated History,” a documentary from loquacious locavore Catherine “Cat” Neville, will makes it TV premiere at 8 p.m. Sept. 26 on KETC (Channel 9).
The hour-long documentary, part of Neville’s “tasteMAKERS” series, will look at the history of winemaking in our state, which dates back to the early 1800s and at one time made Missouri the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S.
Neville, who is the producer and host, talks with Jon Held from Stone Hill Winery, Pat and Peter Hofherr from St. James Winery and Angie Geis of Noboleis Winery. Other guests include wine experts Glenn Bardgett and Doug Frost.