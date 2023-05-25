Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the second straight year, Missouri's first football game of the season is moving to Thursday night. The Tigers will host South Dakota on Aug. 31, a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2.

Last year's home opener against Louisiana Tech was also moved up two days to a Thursday night. The Tigers won that game 52-24 with 47,653. By moving the opener to Thursday night, more students can attend the game before their annual exodus from Columbia for the Labor Day weekend

"We are grateful to have another tremendous opportunity to start the Labor Day weekend off with a primetime football game on the SEC Network," Mizzou athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois said. "We listened to our fans after last year's season opener and wanted to create another memorable experience to open the 2023 season. Our student section and the crowd set the tone that night and built a season-long, home-field advantage. We look forward to welcoming everyone home to Columbia on August 31 inside Faurot Field."

"A primetime game under the lights of Faurot Field is an awesome way to open the season," MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "We appreciate our administration, the SEC and South Dakota for accommodating the date change. We believe this allows our student section and the best fans in the country to show out loud and proud and lead into Labor Day weekend in Missouri the right way!"

Also, Mizzou's regular-season finale at Arkansas will officially move to its traditional Black Friday date, set for Friday, Nov. 24, a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. The Tigers and Razorbacks have played on the Thursday after Thanksgiving every year since 2014.