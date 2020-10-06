Mizzou-LSU game moving to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Saturday's Missouri-Louisiana State football game is on the move. The game originally scheduled for 8 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will now kick off at 11 a.m. in Columbia, multiple sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday.

The schools and the Southeastern Conference are expected to formally announce the change in venue Wednesday morning.

With the looming threat of Hurricane Delta, Missouri athletics department officials and their LSU counterparts have been discussing contingency plans for Saturday's game for several days. Tropical Storm Delta was classified as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday and could make landfall in the Gulf states by Friday, the National Hurricane Center posted in a news advisory.

As of Tuesday, the schools had not discussed any potential neutral-site locations, a source confirmed.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday afternoon and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula late Tuesday night or early Wednesday then move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Later this week, Delta is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash and urban flooding to portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley and southeastern U.S., the Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Similar storms have canceled, postponed or moved LSU home games in the past. Most recently, in 2016, LSU's home game against the Florida Gators had to be moved to Gainesville, Florida, and rescheduled for six weeks later because of Hurricane Matthew.