When Jan. 18; also available for viewing later • Where slam.org/mlkfreedomcelebration • How much Free • More info slam.org

Watch local Black performing artists respond to photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Moneta Sleet Jr. There also will be original music, dance and theatrical presentations by Anita Jackson, Heather Beal and Joel P. E. King. The program is hosted by the St. Louis Art Museum. By Valerie Schremp Hahn