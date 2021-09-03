4 Cortlandt Alley, New York; mmuseumm.com; $5 suggested donation
Perhaps it is not the rotating exhibits of overlooked, dismissed or ignored items that make this museum interesting, so much as it is the location and tiny size. The first exhibit opened behind the doors of a former industrial elevator shaft on the street level, in an alley. The second “wing” is also in the alley, three doors away.
The small exhibit spaces display rotating collections that give a visitor reason to pause and reflect on what the subtle message might be behind each display. Past exhibitions focused on storytelling through found objects, often with a social justice theme. Exhibitions have included personal possessions found in the Pacific Ocean, homemade weapons of defense made by prisoners and personal items immigrants left in the Arizona desert.
Adding to the uniqueness of this “institution” is that the exhibits are accessible 24 hours a day via peepholes in the front doors.