ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A briefing will be held Thursday on potential safety and other improvements for Kingston Drive and two other South County streets that make up a segment of Highway 231.

The stretch includes a stretch of Kingston where police said a woman died July 18 when her car veered off the street, hit an embankment and crashed into a home. Police said early indications were that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and that the driver may have had a medical emergency.

The "open house"-style session, which follows up a gathering in March on the same project, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hancock Place School District's central office at 9417 South Broadway in Lemay.

There will be no formal presentation and residents can stop by at any time during the two-hour period to review plans with Missouri Department of Transportation officials.

The road segment involved includes South Broadway between the St. Louis city limits and Grant Road, Kingston between Grant and Laredo Avenue and Telegraph Road between Laredo and Franru Lane.

A MoDOT spokesman, Andrew Gates, said the agency has been planning resurfacing work and considering safety features such as improved sidewalks and crosswalks, medians and reducing lanes and lane widths to possibly slow traffic. The work is expected to begin in 2025.