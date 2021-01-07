📅 MONDAY, JAN. 11 📅
The goal of the lawsuit is to 'stop the indoctrination of students with this critical race theory,' according to the lawyer for the plaintiffs.
Longtime St. Louis broadcaster to begin sports-talk show Monday on KFNS (590 AM).
Hawley is among a dozen members of the U.S. Senate expected to object to certification of the Electoral College votes.
Josh Hawley is rebuked by the father of the modern Missouri Republican Party, but it is Danforth's party no more.
‘It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical.’
Rep. Cori Bush seeks expulsion of House Republicans who incited violence. She also wants Trump impeached — again
The freshman congresswoman also calls for the removal of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.
‘While I may not like the outcome of the election, that does not mean I can, nor should I, try to usurp the powers of the individual States of our republic.’
School districts have reported that the number of students failing classes has doubled or tripled during the pandemic
The 2020 homicide rate in St. Louis is 30% higher than the city has seen in the last 50 years.
