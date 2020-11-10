MONEYBALL?

Question: The Cardinals have admitted they are in cost-control mode, but that makes me wonder. With economics playing such a big role, is it fair to ask if a player's ability to stir interest is going to be in the mix for roster decisions this offseason?
BenFred: There's a reason many believe the team's top two priorities this offseason are to return Molina and Wainwright before turning attention to what improvements present themselves elsewhere.
Those two sell.
Still.
