Monica has spent her health care career serving patients with cancer, from the bedside to the infusion center and most recently in research. She’s never discouraged by a challenge and is a cheerleader for the rest of her team. Her smile and laughter exude joy and provide comfort and levity to both her patients and their families. Monica represents the heart of health care within Mercy Research.
Monica has been a part of the Mercy Research Oncology team for a year. She came to Mercy Research out of a desire to continue learning more about both the diseases her patients were living with and the rapidly evolving treatment options.
As her leader, I’ve had an opportunity to listen to Monica’s interactions with her patients. Although she is generally approaching patients with a clinical trial opportunity, Monica is first an advocate for those patients’ wishes.
Monica’s compassionate care and exceptional service exemplify Mercy’s values. She has shown her strengths in patient care, education and collaboration. Because of these examples, and many more, Monica has a heart for health care.
