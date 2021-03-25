Monika Weiss: ‘Monument | Anti-Monument’

When March 31-April 22, by appointment • Where Gallery at the Kranzberg, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info kranzbergartsfoundation.org/visual-art

An interdisciplinary exhibition explores who is remembered, and who forgotten, in public spaces. In “Monument | Anti-Monument,” Monika Weiss, a Polish American artist based in St. Louis and New York, asks “how do we unforget violence, in order to remake a world without it?” Online panel discussions will take place during the exhibition’s run; find details at creativeexchangelab.com/category/events. By Jane Henderson