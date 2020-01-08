Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Monster Energy AMA Supercross comes to the Dome at America's Center on April 1. Handout photo

When Fan fest is noon-6 p.m. Saturday; race is 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much Fan fest is $15; race is $10-$85 • More info ticketmaster.com

Watch America’s fastest motorcyclists zoom up, over and around a dirt track for the second round of the Monster Energy American Motorcyclist Association Supercross 2020 season. While you’re there, cheer on Theodore “Bubba” Pauli, 25, of Edwardsville, who has been racing since age 10 and turned pro in 2014. He races for TXS Productions and wears No. 282. He's also one of the riders featured in the Supercross video game. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

