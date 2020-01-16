Monster Jam
Monster Jam

Monster Jam

When Pit party at 2:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday; pit party at 11:30 a.m., show at 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much $15-$75 • More info ticketmaster.com

Think Brodozer can outjump the Jester? Want to hang around and see if one of Grave Digger’s skeletal arms snaps off during a rollover? Want to hear how loud Monster Mutt Dalmatian growls? Pack your earplugs for this family-friendly spectacle of monster truck insanity. To get up close and personal with the trucks and drivers, show up early and get in the dirt for the pit party. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

