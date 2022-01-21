When 7 p.m. Jan. 22 (pit party at 2:30 p.m.), 2 p.m. Jan 23 (pit party at 10:30 a.m.) • Where The Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much $15-$75 • More info ticketmaster.com

Ready your earplugs: Monster Jam returns to take fans on a wild ride as monster trucks tear up the dirt to seemingly defy gravity in freestyle, skills challenge and racing competitions. Arrive early for the daily pit parties, where guests can get a closer look at these 12,000-pound trucks and meet their drivers. By Valerie Schremp Hahn