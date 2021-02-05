MORE ON MU’S 2021 CLASS

 Skip to main content
Tyler Macon

East St. Louis' Tyler Macon poses for the All-Metro Offensive Football Player of the year portrait on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, IL. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Q: What is your opinion of Mizzou's football recruiting class?

A: It's in the neighborhood of the best Mizzou class in terms of national rankings in the age of the modern recruiting sites — so the last 20 years. I think it's best to wait a few years to truly measure a recruiting class, but I thought on the surface it's a successful class for three reasons:

1. It attracted local players who had other strong offers. Getting four-star recruits in the St. Louis area is always crucial.

2. It addressed glaring needs on the D-line and in the secondary. MU has added a dozen D-linemen and defensive backs. They needed to replenish those position groups.

3. It included a QB whom the staff envisions as an SEC starter. Will Tyler Macon develop into a franchise quarterback? Too early to tell, but you need to sign an impact player at that position every year — and Macon was the guy this staff targeted early for 2021.

I get less consumed with the national rankings, but the fact that MU's class ranks higher than teams that traditionally recruit better than MU - Penn State, Florida State, Auburn, South Carolina - is very promising. (Keep in mind, Auburn and South Carolina were caught in head-coaching transitions, and that impacted their rankings.)

 

