More red flags

BO: Billy Jr. and Marissa are back in St. Louis, driving home from Lambert airport. It’s definitely fall: no leaves on the trees, jackets, etc. But the shots outside the car look like a different season — even the grass isn’t as green as it is when viewed through the interior car shots. This production level is *chef’s kiss*.
GH: Why is Marissa back so soon? She lives in Dallas, and Billy was just there with her. Has she returned to St. Louis just so she can be shrieked at again by Billy’s family? They talk about what kind of mess they will walk into at home. What is the family thinking right now?
In other “what are they thinking” news: In this scene, a Kräftig tattoo can be glimpsed on Billy’s left wrist. No further comment.
BO: Back at home, Christi announces that Billy Jr. and Marissa are on their way, and “he’s going to protect Marissa.” Or course he is, because Jake and Gussie were jerks to her.
GH: The whole family is assembled at the kitchen counter, which is dotted with no fewer than five cans of Kräftig. They’re ready to pounce.
In an interview, Christi says: “Jake and Gussie were wrong to call Marissa a gold-digger. But Billy has dated girls like that before in the past.” Fair — but it’s not fair to punish Marissa for Billy’s previous bad choices and failed relationships. “My kids feel one way about this, and Billy feels another way about this. I think we need to get this all out in the open and deal with it.”
I just rolled my eyes audibly. Gussie and Jake were horrible to Marissa; the only person who is allowed to feel any way about this is Marissa, and no one is particularly concerned with her feelings.
“They’re here, they’re here,” Jake helpfully informs everyone, as though they’re about to turn on the lights and yell “surprise!”
Billy and Marissa saunter in, clearly surprised. Christi races over to hug her future daughter-in-law.
BO: Billy notes that everyone (except his dad and Peter) is gathered. “It looks like you all are scheming!” Astute deduction, detective.
GH: Gussie, revealing himself to be the person you do not want to include in a scheme, says: “We weren’t just talking about you. We were kind of explaining the whole trip!”
BO: Billy begins: Everyone was supposed to have a great time together, but then Gussie and Jake went off on Marissa!
GH: Maddie, age 16 and clearly delivering lines that have been written for her, awkwardly chimes in: “You need to just slow down.”
Nothing new happens here — they’ve been dating for a year, they’ve done the long-distance thing, they’re taking the next steps. Pay attention, family!
BO: Christi does not condone Billy and Marissa living together. Neither does Maddie. The others all give various disapproving looks. Christi is all, Back in my day, we dated for four years.
GH: Marissa says she’s not sure why the family — Gussie and Jake in particular — is so hostile to her. They’re all shocked. What?! Us?! What did we say?!
BO: Gussie (in Kräftig shirt) takes great offense to Marissa’s accusation. He acts as though he’s never heard the term “gold-digger” before.
GH: Grace (helpfully wearing a necklace that says GRACE): “No offense, but there’s a lot of red flags with you, Marissa.”
I feel like the dialog on this show is written using one of those magnetic poetry sets, where there are only so many words and phrases that must be recycled again and again.
And then Abbey, who’s done little more than react with her face in this episode, blurts out, “You haven’t even met her parents!”
BO: Billy drops the “I did meet her parents” — and the mic.
Grace again: “You go too fast in every relationship, it’s true, and they never work out in the end! You move too fast!”
This is so awkward. I can’t tell from Marissa’s smirk whether she’s a bad actor or she’s actually uncomfortable and doesn’t know how to arrange her face.
GH: Billy has had enough of this nonsense. (Same.) He feels the family owes Marissa an apology, and they are stunned at the suggestion. “I don’t need to deal with this right now. I need a break from your … talking.” He and a smirking Marissa exit.
In the elegant, wood-paneled room where the boys made a huge beer mess in Episode 2, Billy and Marissa embrace.
