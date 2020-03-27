More red flags

BO: Billy Jr. and Marissa are back in St. Louis, driving home from Lambert airport. It’s definitely fall: no leaves on the trees, jackets, etc. But the shots outside the car look like a different season — even the grass isn’t as green as it is when viewed through the interior car shots. This production level is *chef’s kiss*.

GH: Why is Marissa back so soon? She lives in Dallas, and Billy was just there with her. Has she returned to St. Louis just so she can be shrieked at again by Billy’s family? They talk about what kind of mess they will walk into at home. What is the family thinking right now?

In other “what are they thinking” news: In this scene, a Kräftig tattoo can be glimpsed on Billy’s left wrist. No further comment.

BO: Back at home, Christi announces that Billy Jr. and Marissa are on their way, and “he’s going to protect Marissa.” Or course he is, because Jake and Gussie were jerks to her.

GH: The whole family is assembled at the kitchen counter, which is dotted with no fewer than five cans of Kräftig. They’re ready to pounce.

In an interview, Christi says: “Jake and Gussie were wrong to call Marissa a gold-digger. But Billy has dated girls like that before in the past.” Fair — but it’s not fair to punish Marissa for Billy’s previous bad choices and failed relationships. “My kids feel one way about this, and Billy feels another way about this. I think we need to get this all out in the open and deal with it.”