MORE RUNNING BACKS TO THE MIX?
Q: Do you think Drinkwitz is looking for more running backs for next season? Or think they'll roll with returnees and incoming frosh?

University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie, center, heads the running back group for 2021. Photo by David Carson

A: Next year's roster, barring any changes, will include Tyler Badie, Elijah Young, Dawson Downing, Simi Bikare and the two incoming freshmen, Taj Butts and B.J. Harris. That's enough bodies, but is there a primary SEC running back out of that group? Rountree was a hammer, a guy who could play 70 snaps a game, carry it 20 to 25 times a game and catch a couple passes each week. No one else on the projected roster has every carried a workload like that in the SEC. Badie is really talented and a valuable playmaker, but does he step right into Rountree's role as the No. 1 option all the time? I'm not sure about that. It might be more of a platoon system.

