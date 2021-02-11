Morgaine Segura and Charlie Martin

Bartenders, Olive+Oak

Morgaine and Charlie started dating when they worked at Moonrise Hotel’s bar together. They dated for two years and were in “hard-core saving money” mode. Morgaine added on two other part-time jobs at restaurants, and the couple once worked 29 days straight. (They took a monthlong break to Europe after that.) They eloped in 2017 and had a huge reception the following year. For the past three years, they have worked together at the bar at Olive+Oak.

“Maybe it’s easier for us because we started out working together then developed a relationship,” Morgaine said.

“It’s definitely hard sometimes, but it’s also amazing because you get to share those ups and downs with your partner on the daily,” Charlie said. They work hard not to carry over problems from work into their home life. In a high-stress work environment like a restaurant, there’s bound to be some disputes and bruised feelings.

“I think it’s a luxury to have it be my husband” when things get heated at work, Morgaine said. “He knows that I love him.”

They recently had their first baby, Mila, six weeks ago. They are making sure the other person gets some sleep whenever possible.