age 93, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born January 27, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Oscar and Marie Juergens (nee Anderson). Beloved mother of Randy Morgan, Roger Morgan and Julie Morgan; loving grandmother of Tyler Morgan; long time loving companion to Bert LaBarre; dear aunt, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many. Services: Visitation Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. Funeral service Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum.