September 7, 1935 July 15, 2023. Passed away surrounded by his beloved family; survived by his sweetheart, life partner and wife Susan Samson Saxe, his children Margy Weisman (Doug), David Morris (Susie), his step-children Matthew Saxe and Adrienne Saxe (Andrew Borches); grandchildren Jake and Cal Weisman, Blair, Kayla and Evan Morris, Caitlin Saxe and Benjamin Borches; brother and brother-in-law the late Robert Morris (Ilene); dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral service Wednesday, July 19th 10:30 a.m. at New Mt. Sinai Mausoleum, 8430 Gravois, followed immediately by graveside burial. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE