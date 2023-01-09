Morse, The Reverend Eugene Wayne

79, passed away on January 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lettie (Clark) Morse, daughter, Lydia Nunes; grandchildren, Camille, Lily, Julian; sister, Diane Steenbergen; brothers, Ron (Karen) and Dale; beloved family and friends. Graduate of the University of Nebraska and St. Paul School of Theology. Gene is United Methodist clergy and retired Executive Director of Kingdom House (LifewiseSTL). Services: Webster United Methodist (600 N. Bompart Ave), Visitation January 11, 4-8 p.m., Celebration of Life January 12 at 10 a.m. kutisfuneralhomes.com