Most anticipated new attraction that we might get to visit when it opens

Nature Playscape in Forest Park

A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park

 

Nature Playscape in Forest Park

More info forestparkforever.org/playscape

Forest Park officials know families and kids benefit from getting out and experiencing its nearly 6,000 acres. But they wouldn’t mind encouraging even more visits, which is one reason why they set aside 17 acres near the Jewel Box and World’s Fair Pavilion for a new nature playscape, set to be completed in the fall. The $4.5 million project, funded by donors, will include eight activity areas such as a forest, a spring and a gravel bank connected by winding paths and a boardwalk. Because the attraction is outdoors and borderless, we hope it can open to the public and that pandemic restrictions won’t be as stringent as indoor attractions. Nature escape, indeed. VSH

