Most anticipated new attraction that we might get to visit when it opens

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Photo by Rachel Ellis, Post-Dispatcch
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Post-Dispatch
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
Photo by Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, St. Louis Zoo
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
Submitted photo
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
Forest Park officials know families and kids benefit from getting out and experiencing its nearly 6,000 acres. But they wouldn’t mind encouraging even more visits, which is one reason why they set aside 17 acres near the Jewel Box and World’s Fair Pavilion for a new nature playscape, set to be completed in the fall. The $4.5 million project, funded by donors, will include eight activity areas such as a forest, a spring and a gravel bank connected by winding paths and a boardwalk. Because the attraction is outdoors and borderless, we hope it can open to the public and that pandemic restrictions won’t be as stringent as indoor attractions. Nature escape, indeed. VSH
