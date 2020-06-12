Most anticipated restaurant comeback

Pastry chef Tai Davis of Alchemy carries a cake to the display table for a raffle June 7 at a Bakers for Black Lives bake sale.
St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs
The 170-foot-tall Brooks Catsup Bottle Water Tower stands near the site of a former Brooks Catsup factory in Collinsville.
World's Fair Donuts owner Jason Brockman preps boxes Jan. 15, 2020, in front of a mural of the shop's former owner, Peggy Clanton.
BiBim Bop at Sides of Seoul
Coppa pizza at Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Indo chef-owner Nick Bognar finishes a dish at the restaurant's sushi counter during a September 2019 dinner service. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com
Long before the pandemic, Cha Cha Chow was one of three food trucks parked near Euclid and Forest Park avenues in 2011.
Triple chocolate gooey butter cake from Park Avenue Coffee
Customers fill the small lobby Jan. 15, 2020, at World's Fair Donuts on its first day under new ownership.
Dixon’s BBQ
Where 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info facebook.com/dixonbbq
Joe Dixon operated Dixon’s Smoke Co. in midtown from late 2015 to mid-2018, serving up excellent barbecue — especially the brisket (especially the burnt ends) — prepared in an all-wood smoker with cherry wood and oak. Dixon decided to close the restaurant after the death of his mother, Charlene Runnels, who had once owned her own barbecue restaurant and had started him in cooking. Now, Dixon feels ready to get back to cooking. He has signed a lease and plans to open Dixon’s BBQ this summer in Overland. Get the brisket or the signature chicken tips — and definitely get the corn on the cob with barbecue aioli as a side. IF
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!