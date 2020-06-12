Most disarming live cam

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park
More info theparkwithaview.com
As we’ve longed to look beyond our front doors these last few months, perhaps you’ve given live cameras a revisit. The Gateway Arch unveiled a live camera from its 630-foot-high observation deck, and the St. Louis Zoo rotates its webcams to different parts of the park every day. But the live camera at Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park in East St. Louis usually makes us do a double take. First: Who is that man sitting there looking at the view of the Big Muddy and the Arch? Why is he not moving? Should someone check on him? Turns out he’s a statue of Martin, a civic booster who wanted to expand the Gateway Arch National Park to Illinois. Second: If you happened to watch the camera the night of Nov. 11, maybe you saw a GIANT FIREBALL STREAKING ACROSS THE SKY. The camera was just one of several around the area that captured the meteor’s travels. Martin, of course, calmly took in the sight. VSH
