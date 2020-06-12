Most important restaurant ‘pivot’ of the past three months
Supporting the community

If you know anything about the St. Louis dining community, you won’t be surprised by its generosity during the coronavirus pandemic. So in addition to pivoting to curbside pickup and delivery, restaurants and industry professionals turned their attention both to those on the front line of fighting COVID-19 and those who needed help in the sudden economic crisis. Juwan Rice, the 18-year-old owner of JR’s Gourmet Desserts & Catering, has prepared hundreds of meals through his Feeding the Front Line effort. John Perkins of Juniper organized Meals for Meds, a single website where restaurants can sign up to prepare donated meals to health care workers, and consumers can donate those meals. Tyler Davis of Alchemy Bakery prepared thousands of lunches for kids. The examples are too numerous — and the St. Louis dining community’s heart is too big — to contain in a single blurb. IF

