Most magical ice cream thrill

Pastry chef Tai Davis of Alchemy carries a cake to the display table for a raffle June 7 at a Bakers for Black Lives bake sale.
St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs
The 170-foot-tall Brooks Catsup Bottle Water Tower stands near the site of a former Brooks Catsup factory in Collinsville.
World's Fair Donuts owner Jason Brockman preps boxes Jan. 15, 2020, in front of a mural of the shop's former owner, Peggy Clanton.
BiBim Bop at Sides of Seoul
Coppa pizza at Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Indo chef-owner Nick Bognar finishes a dish at the restaurant's sushi counter during a September 2019 dinner service. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com
Long before the pandemic, Cha Cha Chow was one of three food trucks parked near Euclid and Forest Park avenues in 2011.
Triple chocolate gooey butter cake from Park Avenue Coffee
Customers fill the small lobby Jan. 15, 2020, at World's Fair Donuts on its first day under new ownership.
Campfire S’Mores at Ices Plain and Fancy
Where 2256 South 39th Street • More info 314-601-3604; icesplainandfancy.com
You can’t just take a photo of this nitro ice cream treat to show off on social media — you gotta take a video. This seasonal item offered at the ice cream parlor in the Shaw neighborhood comes with a lid, and when you remove it — pow! You’re suddenly in the woods, huddling before a campfire. A whiff of smoke from toasted-marshmallow ice cream hits your nose and eyes, inviting you to dig into the frozen version of this melty treat. We’re not sure how the nitro gods and goddesses at the parlor do it, but we hope they use the same magic that surrounds a real campfire. VSH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!