Most popular quarantined St. Louis personality

Corey Black addresses the crowd after winning the spoken-word award at the SLUM Fest Awards on Feb. 1, 2020, at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy. 

Corey Black

More info instagram.com/iamcoreyblack

Spoken-word artist Corey Black started the quarantine livestreaming with his “Quarantine Lounge” event, sort of a spinoff of his monthly “Poetic Justice” open-mic event. Since then, Black has embraced TikTok, posting random, off-the-cuff clips about anything and often nothing but that have nonetheless taken him viral. One clip, in which Black lip-syncs to a Whitney Houston song in his kitchen while his brother’s jaw drops, has been viewed 7.5 million times and was shared by BET. If it’s a new day, you can bet Black will have at least a couple of new TikToks ready for consumption. KCJ

