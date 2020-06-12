Most underrated influences in children’s lives
Most underrated influences in children’s lives

Teachers

Closing down regular classes has brought frustration to many families, as parents struggle to help their students with online platforms and assignments. Sure, kids had fun for a day or two, but the novelty quickly wore off. Teachers worked hard to adapt to the new format and keep students interested. And as the end of the school year approached, teachers planned ways to give graduates some recognition despite formal ceremonies being canceled. So, from this parent to the area’s teachers: Thank you. And we hope you will have our kids back in your classrooms this fall. BO

