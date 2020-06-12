Most unexpected indoor thrill

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
St. Louis Ropes Course at Union Station
Where 201 South 18th Street • More info 314-923-3900; stlouisaquarium.com
Granted, I’ve had limited experience strapped into a rock-climbing or zip-lining harness, but I wasn’t expecting much when I stood in line with my two kids and three nephews during a post-Thanksgiving visit to the new indoor ropes course at Union Station. But we all had a blast, even the 7-year-old, and found obstacles to challenge us, thrill us and even make us feel a little sore the next day. Let’s face it: It’s tough to find an attraction that appeals to different ages and delivers thrills during St. Louis’ extreme weather conditions. A smaller obstacle course is available for little ones. VSH
