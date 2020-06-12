Most Usonian architectural victory

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Photo by Rachel Ellis, Post-Dispatcch
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Courtesy of Forest Park Forever
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Post-Dispatch
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
Photo by Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, St. Louis Zoo
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
The St. Louis area boasts two buildings designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright: the Kraus home at Ebsworth Park in Kirkwood, and a home designed for Ted and Bette Pappas in Town and Country. In 2018, after Bette Pappas died at age 91, her daughters sought a buyer who wanted to preserve the house. Michael and Carol Miner, who run the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative, a nonprofit based in Palm City, Florida, bought the house in February for $719,300 and opened it recently for socially distant cocktail reception fundraisers. The house needs structural work, and Miner hopes to turn it into an event venue and museum that even more visitors can enjoy. VSH
