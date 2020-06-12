Most welcome addition to St. Louis arts district

St. Louis can’t have enough hangouts for the local literati, and High Low, which opened in late 2019, hasn’t taken long to catch on. It’s an interesting place to sip a cappuccino and kick back with a book, or hear a reading by an up-and-coming novelist or poet. And the venue checks yet another box for Grand Center as an arts district offering a wide range of experiences. At a time when some folks can’t seem to tear themselves away from their computer screens, High Low is a refreshing alternative. CW