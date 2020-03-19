Motherly advice

BO: Thankfully, we’ve reached the wagon ride. I have a Pavlovian response of relief when I see the wagon. The episode is almost over!

GH: Billy Sr. and Christi recap the episode’s non-events. What to do about Billy? He doesn’t want Mom’s advice anymore; she’s been replaced by Marissa.

BO: Billy’s sigh at that statement isn’t quite as long as mine.

He says making his own mistakes was his best teacher. Just look back at the Post-Dispatch archives; he’s made some whoppers.

GH: Christi says she wasn’t so rebellious as a youngster, but she did get kicked out of high school because of soap operas. She skipped class too often to watch “General Hospital.”

I wish we’d skipped this to watch “General Hospital.”

