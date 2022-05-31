 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein

  • 0
Motion City Soundtrack

Motion City Soundtrack

When 7 p.m. June 8  Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35-$40  More info ticketmaster.com 

Pop punk band Motion City Soundtrack is in full anniversary mode with a tour celebrating its 2005 album, “Commit This to Memory.” The album is considered the band’s commercial breakthrough and features the hit “Everything Is Alright.” The album was produced by Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News