Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein

When 7 p.m. June 8 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35-$40 • More info ticketmaster.com
Pop punk band Motion City Soundtrack is in full anniversary mode with a tour celebrating its 2005 album, “Commit This to Memory.” The album is considered the band’s commercial breakthrough and features the hit “Everything Is Alright.” The album was produced by Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
