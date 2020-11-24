MOVED MARTINEZ?

QUESTION: Do you agree that it's time for Carlos Martinez to be moved? Trading him now means the Cardinals could protect themselves from a lesser value if he gets hurt again at spring training.

BENFRED: It would be no surprise if Martinez is traded -- not solely because of his latest headline -- and the Cardinals have entertained those discussions in the past.

Problem is, you are assuming he has a decent trade value now.

Does he?

Would you trade for Carlos Martinez right now?

I would not.

Is he a starter or a reliever?

I don't know.

There's more.

An oblique injury ended his 2020 season.

His last start was very bad.

He returned as a starter after public friction with the team about his role.