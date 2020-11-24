MOVED MARTINEZ?

QUESTION: Do you agree that it's time for Carlos Martinez to be moved? Trading him now means the Cardinals could protect themselves from a lesser value if he gets hurt again at spring training.
BENFRED: It would be no surprise if Martinez is traded -- not solely because of his latest headline -- and the Cardinals have entertained those discussions in the past.
Problem is, you are assuming he has a decent trade value now.
Does he?
Would you trade for Carlos Martinez right now?
I would not.
Is he a starter or a reliever?
I don't know.
There's more.
An oblique injury ended his 2020 season.
His last start was very bad.
He returned as a starter after public friction with the team about his role.
He got in trouble over the offseason for ignoring COVID protocols in the DR -- after he was hospitalized because of the virus during the 2020 season.
He's not exactly encouraging teams to beat the Cardinals' doors down for him.
Another option might be the most valuable one -- bring him back as a reliever and get what you can from him in that role.
He has had great success in terms of getting the job done as a closer, and he could hold that role until Jordan Hicks grabbed it.
I don't think the Cardinals need to try the Carlos-as-starter plan anymore.
