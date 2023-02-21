A Splash of Love (2022, Romance) Rhiannon Fish, Ben Hollingsworth Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Fatal Family Reunion (2022, Suspense) Alexandra Augustine, Brett Geddes LMN, 5 p.m.
The First Purge (2018, Action) Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis FXM, 6:35 p.m.
A Mother's Lie (2021, Suspense) Alex Paxton-Beesley, Madelyn Keys LMN, 7 p.m.
Love on the Sidelines (2016, Drama) Emily Kinney, John Reardon Hallmark, 7 p.m.
The Hangover Part II (2011, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms FX, 7 p.m.
True Lies (1994, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis AMC, 7 p.m.
Paid in Full (2002, Crime drama) Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer VH1, 8:30 p.m.
Abduction Runs in the Family (2021, Suspense) Jessica Morris, Sarah Navratil LMN, 9 p.m.
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983, Science fiction) Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford TNT, 9:02 p.m.
Dirty Dancing (1987, Romance) Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze Paramount, 9:30 p.m.
Miss Bala (2019, Action) Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Cordova FXM, 10:25 p.m.