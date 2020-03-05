Moving day

BO: The eldest bros pull up at the farmhouse, which is overly country-styled with chicken decor. I see why they want to live there: The chicken wallpaper is hideous/amazing. Christi explains that she loves chickens, and many of the pieces in the house are heirlooms, which is why they’re prominently displayed in a house she doesn’t live in.

GH: It should be noted that the boys arrive at their new residence driving an empty pickup truck. While waiting for the movers to arrive with their belongings (we assume), they do a bit of redecorating and, of course, set up a beer bong from the second-story window outside (the second of the episode). So on-brand.

BO: The Busches were clearly Kräftig’s biggest consumers.

GH: If it had survived a bit longer, this show could’ve given the brand a boost.

