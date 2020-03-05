Moving day

BO: The eldest bros pull up at the farmhouse, which is overly country-styled with chicken decor. I see why they want to live there: The chicken wallpaper is hideous/amazing. Christi explains that she loves chickens, and many of the pieces in the house are heirlooms, which is why they’re prominently displayed in a house she doesn’t live in.
GH: It should be noted that the boys arrive at their new residence driving an empty pickup truck. While waiting for the movers to arrive with their belongings (we assume), they do a bit of redecorating and, of course, set up a beer bong from the second-story window outside (the second of the episode). So on-brand.
BO: The Busches were clearly Kräftig’s biggest consumers.
GH: If it had survived a bit longer, this show could’ve given the brand a boost.
When your surname is plastered all over a baseball stadium and is also synonymous with beer, what can you do to become even more of a celebrity? If you're Billy Busch Jr., you star with your family in a reality show on MTV.
1 of 9
A group plays beer pong using hats at the Busch family summer party in "The Busch Family Brewed."