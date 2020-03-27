BO: We see some scenes from the Loop before arriving at Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar, which is downtown. Don’t rely on this show for geography lessons. (Also, this is the third Dave Bailey restaurant to be featured.) Inside, Marissa and Christi are seated at the bar, glasses of water in front of them.

GH: “Thank you for coming and meeting me here,” Christi says. “It was really important to get together and explain last night.”

Christi says in an interview that, after all the kitchen drama, she called Marissa. Let’s be honest: It’s more likely that Marissa sent that call straight to voicemail, and this meetup was arranged by producers.

“I just didn’t think everything was going to get so heated,” Marissa says.

BO: Christi apologizes. Way to do it a day later and not during the kitchen discussion.

But Christi can relate. As she tells us once again, Billy Sr.’s family treated her the same way back when they started dating.

GH: Oh, good, they finally have wine.

BO: “Maybe it’s just hard dating someone in this family,” Marissa cheerfully says.

Christi, in dubbed-in dialogue that clearly was not spoken during this actual conversation: “I’ll talk to my family. I’ll make things right with Gussie and the girls.”

The two have a toast — to putting the gold-digging accusations in the past and moving forward.

Marissa awkwardly laughs as Christi basically says, I’ll be a nightmare mother-in-law.