‘Mozart’s Requiem’

Stepping in for conductor and performer Dmitry Sinkovsky, who was unable to travel to St. Louis this week, Houston Grand Opera artistic and music director Patrick Summers will lead the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and chorus in an all-Mozart program. Works performed include the overture and “Non più di Fiori” from the opera “La Clemenza di Tito,” with the latter number sung by Simmons; Horn Concerto No. 2, featuring SLSO principal horn Roger Kaza; and “Requiem” featuring the orchestra, chorus (directed by Amy Kaiser), and soloists Erica Petrocelli (soprano), Jennifer Johnson Cano (mezzo-soprano), Nicholas Phan (tenor) and Soloman Howard (bass). By Daniel Durchholz