When 8 p.m. April 9 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30 • More info ticketmaster.com

Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra returns to the Pageant. The band focuses on ELO’s hits from the 1970s, ’80s and beyond and mixes in deep cuts. Tickets will be sold in distanced pod groupings. By Kevin C. Johnson