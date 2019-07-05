A red-brick antebellum style home, Mudd’s Grove is 150 years old. Built in 1859 by John Hoffman, the house is one of the largest Greek revival homes in St. Louis County. It has three stories and a two-story wood portico. Although it has undergone several alterations, Mudd’s Grove still retains its original decorative features including all nine Greek revival mantels and double chimneys in the parapet gable.
Currently, Mudd’s Grove serves as the museum home of the Kirkwood Historical Society, furnished with 19th and early 20th-century pieces. The house and the grounds are also available to rent for weddings, receptions and birthdays.
Where 302 West Argonne Drive, Kirkwood • Hours 1-4 p.m., Sunday and Thursday • How much $5 • More info 314-965-5151; kirkwoodhistoricalsociety.com