Wed., July 26, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Rd., on Fri., Aug. 4, 11 am. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel
Mueller, Joseph D.
