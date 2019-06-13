With endless love and encouragement for his son, Mufasa is a king among dads. Disney’s stage and film lion (voiced by James Earl Jones in both the 1994 animated film and in an upcoming computer-animated remake) is committed to teaching his son, Simba: He gives a pouncing lesson, explains the “circle of life” and gently describes the role of a king. When Mufasa’s malicious brother, Scar, sets off a wildebeest stampede to charge at Simba, Mufasa saves his son’s life by sacrificing his own. Yet Mufasa’s sage advice and protection live on when Simba sees his father in a reflection reminding him to “remember who you are,” inspiring him to return to the Pride Lands and assume his place as king. By Kayla Steinberg
