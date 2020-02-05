When 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and regular museum hours through April 19 • Where Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive • How much Free • More info 314-935-4523; kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu
Artworks in multiples reflected a way to democratize the works during the 1960s. With “Multiplied: Edition MAT and the Transformable Work of Art, 1959-1965,” the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum says it is showing the first major U.S. exhibition to survey a project spurred by artist Daniel Spoerri. Spoerri urged people such as Marcel Duchamp, Man Ray and Josef Albers to create multiple artworks that could also change through movement or point of view. Also opening will be a collection of work that addresses racism in “Truths and Reckonings: The Art of Transformative Racial Justice,” which will explore “how art and art institutions contribute to transitional justice by confronting histories of racist violence and their legacies today.” By Jane Henderson