When 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Michaela Bennett and Alex Prakken star in the eighth installment of the Muny’s off-season concert series at the Sheldon. Bennett played the title role in the Muny’s recent production of “Cinderella,” and Prakken (who replaces Jason Gotay) played the Courier last season in “1776.” The pair — accompanied by Charlie Alterman (piano), Nick Savage (drums) and Vince Clark (bass) — will perform a selection of show tunes, and Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson will reveal the lineup for the theater’s 2020 season in Forest Park. By Calvin Wilson