After debuting indoors with pandemic limitations in 2021, Music at the Intersection rolls out this year on the streets of Grand Center. More than 50 national and St. Louis acts will perform, including Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., Hiatus Kaiyote, Robert Glasper Jr., Kamasi Washington, Buddy Guy, Booker T. Jones, Keyon Harrold, Rose Royce, John Scofield and JJ Grey & Mofro. The event will feature tributes to local legends Tina Turner, Albert King, Henry Townsend and Montez Coleman. There will be a DJ stage, a Mural Market, circus performers and more attractions. Pre-parties, after-parties and the two-day Intersessions music conference are ticketed separately.